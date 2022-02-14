Elanco Animal Health Incorporat (NYSE:ELAT) Shares Sold by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporat (NYSE:ELAT) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,718 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporat were worth $6,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELAT. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporat by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporat by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 156,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,806,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporat during the 3rd quarter valued at $640,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporat by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 133,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,626,000 after purchasing an additional 4,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporat by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,325,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,977,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Elanco Animal Health Incorporat alerts:

ELAT opened at $40.33 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.85. Elanco Animal Health Incorporat has a twelve month low of $39.02 and a twelve month high of $56.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Incorporat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health Incorporat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.