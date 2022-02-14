Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.950-$6.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.53 billion-$7.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.62 billion.Electronic Arts also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.380-$1.380 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $127.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $161.81.

EA traded down $1.21 on Monday, hitting $132.89. The company had a trading volume of 42,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,819,517. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Electronic Arts has a 52-week low of $120.08 and a 52-week high of $148.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.41 and a beta of 0.84.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.39. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 30.63%.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $1,310,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.74, for a total transaction of $383,594.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,845 shares of company stock valued at $4,430,065 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

