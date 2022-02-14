Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:EMNSF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:EMNSF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 41.2% from the January 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EMNSF opened at $1.85 on Monday. Elementis has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $2.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.87.

About Elementis

Elementis Plc is an investment holding company, which engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, Chromium, and Energy. The Personal Care segment deals with the production of rheological modifiers and compounded products, including active ingredients for anti-perspirant deodorants, for supply to personal care manufacturers.

