Elrond Hits Market Capitalization of $4.05 Billion (EGLD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. Elrond has a total market cap of $4.05 billion and approximately $211.25 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elrond coin can now be purchased for $195.12 or 0.00448328 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Elrond has traded 10% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.44 or 0.00194016 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00024849 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00061192 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00007864 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Elrond Profile

EGLD uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 23,016,298 coins and its circulating supply is 20,734,776 coins. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Elrond is elrond.com . Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Elrond Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

