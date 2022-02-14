ELYSIA (EL) Trading 12.5% Lower Over Last Week

ELYSIA (CURRENCY:EL) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. One ELYSIA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ELYSIA has traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar. ELYSIA has a total market capitalization of $25.12 million and $409,170.00 worth of ELYSIA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003925 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001128 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00037288 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.66 or 0.00104839 BTC.

ELYSIA Coin Profile

ELYSIA (CRYPTO:EL) is a coin. ELYSIA’s total supply is 6,875,950,600 coins and its circulating supply is 3,231,133,910 coins. ELYSIA’s official Twitter account is @Elysia_HQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ELYSIA is elysia.kr . The official message board for ELYSIA is medium.com/@support_83096

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysia is a P2P digital marketplace connecting real estate buyers and sellers worldwide. The project aims to help real estate developers issue and list ‘real estate tokens’ onto its white-label platform so that buyers can search and compare for real estate investment opportunities. Tokens offered at Elysia platform represent 1) ownership of the real estate asset, 2) equity in a legal structure that owns the asset, 3) an interest in debt secured by the real estate and 4) stream of income based on cash flows from the asset. The Elysia token (EL) is used for transactions such as ecosystem participation registration requirements, real estate token transaction fees, transaction fees for real estate tokens, portfolio commodity investment fees and is a means of payment for the transfer of value to all participants in the Elysia ecosystem.”

Buying and Selling ELYSIA

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELYSIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELYSIA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ELYSIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

