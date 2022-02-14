Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Short Interest Up 106.8% in January

Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,725,800 shares, a growth of 106.8% from the January 15th total of 834,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 167.6 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EMRAF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Emera from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Emera from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Emera from C$62.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.83.

EMRAF opened at $46.24 on Monday. Emera has a fifty-two week low of $39.00 and a fifty-two week high of $51.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.10.

Emera, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other. The Florida Electric Utility segment refers to Tampa Electric. The Canadian Electric Utilities segment consists Nova Scotia Power Inc and Emera Newfoundland & Labrador Holdings Inc The Other Electric Utilities segment includes Emera Maine and Emera (Caribbean) Incorporated.

