Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.83 Per Share

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Emera in a research note issued on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the company will earn $2.83 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.87. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Emera’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on EMA. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Emera from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Emera from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Emera from C$62.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Emera from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of Emera from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emera presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$63.00.

TSE:EMA opened at C$58.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$60.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$59.42. Emera has a twelve month low of C$49.66 and a twelve month high of C$63.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a $0.663 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Emera’s payout ratio is currently 141.75%.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

