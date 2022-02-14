Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,871 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric makes up 0.5% of Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 234.6% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 110.1% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1,333.3% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1,613.3% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

EMR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.29.

EMR stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $94.23. 26,887 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,404,076. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.70 and its 200-day moving average is $96.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $56.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.48. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $83.65 and a 52-week high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.98%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.