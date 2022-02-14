Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.900-$5.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.33 billion-$19.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.45 billion.Emerson Electric also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.150-$1.200 EPS.

Shares of EMR stock traded down $0.71 on Monday, hitting $94.03. 85,801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,404,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.04. Emerson Electric has a one year low of $83.65 and a one year high of $105.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.48.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.98%.

EMR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Emerson Electric from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $108.29.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

