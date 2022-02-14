Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.150-$1.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.61 billion-$4.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.77 billion.Emerson Electric also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.900-$5.050 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EMR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $108.29.

NYSE EMR traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $94.03. 85,801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,404,076. Emerson Electric has a 1-year low of $83.65 and a 1-year high of $105.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $55.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.48.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 14.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 44.98%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

