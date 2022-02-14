Empty Set Dollar Price Reaches $0.0133 (ESD)

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 14th. During the last seven days, Empty Set Dollar has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. Empty Set Dollar has a market capitalization of $5.93 million and $159,060.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Empty Set Dollar coin can now be bought for about $0.0133 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002303 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00044187 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,013.99 or 0.06938262 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,447.56 or 1.00017164 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00048567 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.19 or 0.00048774 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002879 BTC.

About Empty Set Dollar

Empty Set Dollar launched on August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. The official message board for Empty Set Dollar is medium.com/@0xans . Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Empty Set Dollar

