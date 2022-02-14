Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Trading Down 5.1%

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) fell 5.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $41.32 and last traded at $41.38. 116,053 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,479,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.60.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ENB. Morgan Stanley downgraded Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Scotiabank cut Enbridge from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$54.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.72.

Get Enbridge alerts:

The company has a market cap of $83.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.12 and a 200-day moving average of $40.20.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.673 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 120.27%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 153.3% in the 4th quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 222.4% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

About Enbridge (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.