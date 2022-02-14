Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)’s share price rose 0.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $64.66 and last traded at $64.14. Approximately 1,059,364 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 1,141,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.55.

EHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.22.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.08.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.08). Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 832.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EHC. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Encompass Health by 942.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,031,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,477,000 after acquiring an additional 932,445 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in Encompass Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,733,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Encompass Health during the third quarter worth approximately $47,575,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 5,687.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 612,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,886,000 after purchasing an additional 602,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,181,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,929,000 after purchasing an additional 450,688 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Company Profile (NYSE:EHC)

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

