Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $70.75

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $70.75 and last traded at $70.65, with a volume of 8651 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.22.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Encore Capital Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Encore Capital Group from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Get Encore Capital Group alerts:

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

In related news, CAO Gregory L. Call sold 4,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.12, for a total transaction of $315,396.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Gregory L. Call sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total transaction of $578,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 84,699 shares of company stock valued at $5,155,097 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,430,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $162,553,000 after acquiring an additional 49,623 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 3.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,309,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $109,439,000 after acquiring an additional 81,884 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,780,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $110,613,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 4.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,529,271 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $75,347,000 after acquiring an additional 62,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BloombergSen Inc. increased its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 1,053,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,456,000 after acquiring an additional 194,267 shares in the last quarter.

About Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.