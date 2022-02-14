Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 63,782 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,801,007 shares.The stock last traded at $4.08 and had previously closed at $4.00.

EXK has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$5.25 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$8.25 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Endeavour Silver has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.73.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $690.67 million, a P/E ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.43.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Endeavour Silver in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Endeavour Silver in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Marotta Asset Management purchased a new position in Endeavour Silver in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Endeavour Silver by 22.7% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,016 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. 24.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile (NYSE:EXK)

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.