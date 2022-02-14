Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 63,782 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,801,007 shares.The stock last traded at $4.08 and had previously closed at $4.00.
EXK has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$5.25 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$8.25 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Endeavour Silver has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.73.
The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $690.67 million, a P/E ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.43.
Endeavour Silver Company Profile (NYSE:EXK)
Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.
