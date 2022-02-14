ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) Short Interest Update

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 313,900 shares, a decline of 38.4% from the January 15th total of 509,300 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 308,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. 8.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NDRA stock opened at $0.40 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.70. ENDRA Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.13.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ENDRA Life Sciences will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ENDRA Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

ENDRA Life Sciences Company Profile

ENDRA Life Sciences, Inc develops medical imaging technology. It operates Thermo-Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound platform to enable clinicians to visualize human tissue composition, function and temperature. The company was founded on July 18, 2007 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, MI.

