EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies (CVE:EHT) Trading Up 3.7%

EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp. (CVE:EHT) shares were up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 24,900 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 109,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.16.
EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Company Profile (CVE:EHT)
Featured Articles
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- World Wrestling Entertainment Stock is Charging Forward
- Three (3) High-Yield Deep-Values The Institutions Are Buying Now
- Robinhood Stock is Turning into a Bargain at These Levels
- 3 Armor-Bearing Defensive Stocks to Lean on During Tough Times
Receive News & Ratings for EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.