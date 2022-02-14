Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) Trading Up 6.2%

Enfusion Inc (NYSE:ENFN) shares were up 6.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.16 and last traded at $17.16. Approximately 1,324 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 219,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.16.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ENFN shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Enfusion in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Enfusion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Enfusion in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Enfusion in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Enfusion from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.17.

Get Enfusion alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in Enfusion in the fourth quarter worth about $1,474,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Enfusion in the fourth quarter worth about $6,835,000. CNA Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Enfusion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $477,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enfusion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $341,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enfusion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,880,000.

Enfusion Company Profile (NYSE:ENFN)

Enfusion Inc is a provider of cloud-based investment management software and services. Through its software, analytics and middle/back-office managed services, it creates enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence, boosting agility and powering growth. Enfusion Inc is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enfusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enfusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.