Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT) will report earnings per share of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Engagesmart’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the lowest is $0.02. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Engagesmart will report full year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.12. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.14. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Engagesmart.

Get Engagesmart alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Engagesmart from $37.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Engagesmart from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Engagesmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Engagesmart from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.67.

Shares of ESMT stock opened at $22.18 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.71. Engagesmart has a 12-month low of $18.41 and a 12-month high of $38.83.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Engagesmart during the third quarter worth $73,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Engagesmart during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Engagesmart during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Engagesmart during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Engagesmart during the third quarter worth $189,000. 86.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Engagesmart Company Profile

EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Engagesmart (ESMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Engagesmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engagesmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.