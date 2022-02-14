Enigma (ENG) Price Tops $0.0448

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded up 17.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 14th. Over the last seven days, Enigma has traded up 12% against the US dollar. One Enigma coin can now be purchased for about $0.0448 or 0.00000105 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Enigma has a market cap of $622,638.62 and approximately $227,023.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $104.09 or 0.00244525 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00013917 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005384 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000875 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00019595 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Enigma Profile

Enigma (ENG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 coins and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 coins. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enigma’s official website is enigma.co . The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Buying and Selling Enigma

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

