Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys 11,500 Shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UNVR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Univar Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 210,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 76,161 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,316,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $373,421,000 after purchasing an additional 264,093 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,056,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,148,000 after purchasing an additional 57,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,353,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNVR opened at $28.62 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.67 and a 200 day moving average of $26.03. Univar Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.25 and a fifty-two week high of $29.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.79.

In other news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 2,326 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $67,454.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $694,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 52,825 shares of company stock valued at $1,450,914. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Univar Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Univar Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

