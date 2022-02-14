EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Purchased by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 76.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,566 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,116 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 268.0% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 357 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $116.75 on Monday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.03 and a 1 year high of $116.89. The stock has a market cap of $68.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.57 and its 200-day moving average is $87.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.11.

EOG Resources declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy exploration company to repurchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

EOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on EOG Resources from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on EOG Resources from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Mizuho cut their price target on EOG Resources from $127.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Argus raised their price target on EOG Resources from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.86.

In other news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total transaction of $375,975.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael T. Kerr purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $86.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,300,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

