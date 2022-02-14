EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Stake Trimmed by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,294 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 2,071 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources accounts for about 0.6% of Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $5,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,503 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,617 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 4,235 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,882 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

In other EOG Resources news, Director Michael T. Kerr bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $86.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,300,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total value of $375,975.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources stock traded down $2.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $113.97. The stock had a trading volume of 52,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,746,938. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.03 and a 12 month high of $116.89. The company has a market capitalization of $66.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

EOG Resources declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy exploration company to buy up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

EOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Benchmark initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $127.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.86.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

