EpiK Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $15.63 Million (EPK)

EpiK Protocol (CURRENCY:EPK) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One EpiK Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000281 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, EpiK Protocol has traded 23% lower against the US dollar. EpiK Protocol has a market capitalization of $15.63 million and approximately $2.94 million worth of EpiK Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002340 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00043958 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,936.69 or 0.06867651 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,532.07 or 0.99464147 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00048954 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00048598 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00006278 BTC.

EpiK Protocol Coin Profile

EpiK Protocol’s total supply is 130,057,090 coins. EpiK Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EpikProtocol

Buying and Selling EpiK Protocol

