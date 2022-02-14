Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,904 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,011 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.18% of Equifax worth $55,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,434,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,391,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,757 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,832,132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,157,344,000 after purchasing an additional 14,494 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,217,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $561,955,000 after purchasing an additional 85,289 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,130,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $538,515,000 after purchasing an additional 73,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,542,628 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $390,933,000 after purchasing an additional 179,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EFX. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Argus raised shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Financial raised shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Equifax from $325.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $290.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.91.

Equifax stock opened at $225.00 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $262.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $267.04. The company has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.49. Equifax Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.87 and a 12-month high of $300.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.03. Equifax had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 28.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 27.61%.

Equifax Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.