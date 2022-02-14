Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for ASGN Incorporated’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:ASGN)

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) – Analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ASGN in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial analyst T. Sommer expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.59 per share for the quarter. Truist Financial also issued estimates for ASGN’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.83 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. ASGN had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 9.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ASGN has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.00.

NYSE:ASGN opened at $108.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.24. ASGN has a 52 week low of $89.33 and a 52 week high of $131.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

In other ASGN news, SVP Jennifer Hankes Painter sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.82, for a total value of $487,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ASGN by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ASGN by 119.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 5,974 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ASGN by 6.1% in the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 20,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of ASGN by 0.7% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 22,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of ASGN by 10.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

