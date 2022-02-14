Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Mandiant Inc’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MNDT)

Mandiant Inc (NASDAQ:MNDT) – Analysts at William Blair increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Mandiant in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 9th. William Blair analyst J. Ho now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.32) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.34). William Blair also issued estimates for Mandiant’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.09) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.82) EPS.

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. Mandiant had a negative return on equity of 9.97% and a negative net margin of 30.46%. The business had revenue of $133.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MNDT. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Mandiant from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mandiant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mandiant in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mandiant in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Mandiant from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNDT opened at $18.63 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of -18.45 and a beta of 0.99. Mandiant has a 12-month low of $13.76 and a 12-month high of $22.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mandiant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. True North Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mandiant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,192,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in Mandiant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,285,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mandiant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,154,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Mandiant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $650,000. 80.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO John P. Watters acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.55 per share, for a total transaction of $165,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mandiant, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, EMEA, APAC, and Other.

