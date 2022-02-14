Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for 2U, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:TWOU)

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of 2U in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 10th. KeyCorp analyst J. Celino forecasts that the software maker will earn ($0.20) per share for the quarter.
2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The software maker reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.43. 2U had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS.
NASDAQ TWOU opened at $9.03 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $680.61 million, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 0.88. 2U has a 12 month low of $8.63 and a 12 month high of $59.74.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWOU. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 2U in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 2U in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of 2U in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 2U in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of 2U in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000.
In other news, Director Alexis Maybank sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $103,243.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
2U Company Profile
2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.
