Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for 2U, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:TWOU)

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of 2U in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 10th. KeyCorp analyst J. Celino forecasts that the software maker will earn ($0.20) per share for the quarter.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The software maker reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.43. 2U had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TWOU. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of 2U from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of 2U from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of 2U from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, William Blair cut shares of 2U from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, 2U presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.10.

NASDAQ TWOU opened at $9.03 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $680.61 million, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 0.88. 2U has a 12 month low of $8.63 and a 12 month high of $59.74.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWOU. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 2U in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 2U in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of 2U in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 2U in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of 2U in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

In other news, Director Alexis Maybank sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $103,243.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

