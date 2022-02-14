Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Pixelworks, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PXLW)

Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) – Investment analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Pixelworks in a research report issued on Friday, February 11th. Colliers Securities analyst D. Soderberg expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Pixelworks had a negative net margin of 47.70% and a negative return on equity of 34.54%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PXLW. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Pixelworks in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pixelworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.69.

Shares of PXLW opened at $3.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.17. Pixelworks has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $7.90. The firm has a market cap of $171.39 million, a P/E ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.49.

In other Pixelworks news, Director Daniel Heneghan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total value of $78,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PXLW. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pixelworks in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pixelworks in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pixelworks in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Pixelworks in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Pixelworks by 104.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 6,953 shares during the period. 39.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pixelworks

Pixelworks, Inc engages in the design and development integrated circuits used in electronic display devices. It offers consumer electronics and professional display products, video delivery, and streaming solutions for content service providers. Its product category consists of ImageProcessor integrated circuits (ICs), video co-processor ICs, and transcode ICs.

