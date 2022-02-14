Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Yum! Brands, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:YUM)

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Yum! Brands in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $1.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.21. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Yum! Brands’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.07). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 24.50%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on YUM. MKM Partners upgraded Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.88.

YUM stock opened at $122.07 on Monday. Yum! Brands has a twelve month low of $101.94 and a twelve month high of $139.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.98 and its 200-day moving average is $128.63. The company has a market cap of $35.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YUM. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. True North Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth $308,000. Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 7,439 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Hutner Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,903 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,855 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. 78.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total value of $183,595.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total transaction of $191,678.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.54%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

