Equities Analysts Set Expectations for 2seventy bio Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TSVT)

2seventy bio Inc (NASDAQ:TSVT) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of 2seventy bio in a report released on Thursday, February 10th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($12.65) for the year. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for 2seventy bio’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($2.75) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($2.69) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($2.62) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($2.43) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.35) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($10.09) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($9.41) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered 2seventy bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush initiated coverage on 2seventy bio in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. initiated coverage on 2seventy bio in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on 2seventy bio in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on 2seventy bio in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of TSVT stock opened at $14.51 on Monday. 2seventy bio has a fifty-two week low of $13.77 and a fifty-two week high of $64.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.66.

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($2.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.12) by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $19.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.83 million.

In other news, CEO Nick Leschly sold 3,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total value of $78,185.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 1,452 shares of 2seventy bio stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total value of $34,717.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,978 shares of company stock worth $175,698.

2seventy bio Inc is a cell and gene therapy company. It focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. 2seventy bio Inc is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

