Equities Analysts Set Expectations for The Macerich Company’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MAC)

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Macerich in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 10th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.45. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Macerich’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $229.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.68 million. Macerich had a negative return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share.

MAC has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded Macerich from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Macerich from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Macerich from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Shares of MAC stock opened at $16.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.77. Macerich has a 12-month low of $11.04 and a 12-month high of $22.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -52.63%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAC. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Macerich in the second quarter valued at $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Macerich in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Macerich by 106.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in Macerich by 546.2% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 4,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Macerich by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

