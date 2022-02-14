Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Equity Residential in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial analyst M. Lewis forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the quarter. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Equity Residential’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.33 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EQR. Barclays upped their price objective on Equity Residential from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Equity Residential from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Scotiabank upgraded Equity Residential from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Equity Residential from $88.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.88.

EQR opened at $86.38 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $32.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.79. Equity Residential has a one year low of $65.37 and a one year high of $93.03.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $645.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.11 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 54.09%. Equity Residential’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.08%.

In other news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 10,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $882,388.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 67,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $5,978,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 186,338 shares of company stock valued at $16,816,674 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 13.4% in the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 28,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 7.6% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 145,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,736,000 after purchasing an additional 10,260 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,930,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,121,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,327,000 after buying an additional 927,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 20,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

