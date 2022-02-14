Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.430-$7.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.32 billion-$18.81 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.70 billion.Estée Lauder Companies also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.550-$1.650 EPS.

Shares of EL stock traded down $0.34 on Monday, reaching $300.43. 17,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,773,055. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $336.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $332.34. The stock has a market cap of $108.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Estée Lauder Companies has a one year low of $278.28 and a one year high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.38. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.71% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 27.12%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $338.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $410.00 to $355.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $330.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $342.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $360.32.

In related news, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.23, for a total value of $684,460,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael O’hare sold 16,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.88, for a total value of $5,078,623.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,071,163 shares of company stock valued at $707,190,408. 13.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 100.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,895,658 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.04% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $1,201,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 61.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

