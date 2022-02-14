Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.550-$1.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.25 billion-$4.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.41 billion.Estée Lauder Companies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.430-$7.580 EPS.

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $300.43. 17,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,773,055. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $336.85 and its 200 day moving average is $332.34. The firm has a market cap of $108.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.09. Estée Lauder Companies has a 1 year low of $278.28 and a 1 year high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 44.71%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EL. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $352.00 to $326.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $327.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $360.32.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, insider John Demsey sold 23,248 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.10, for a total value of $7,302,196.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael O’hare sold 16,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.88, for a total transaction of $5,078,623.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,071,163 shares of company stock worth $707,190,408. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 100.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,895,658 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.04% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $1,201,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

