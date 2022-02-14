Etherisc DIP Token (DIP) Market Cap Tops $16.65 Million

Etherisc DIP Token (CURRENCY:DIP) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. One Etherisc DIP Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0844 or 0.00000199 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Etherisc DIP Token has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar. Etherisc DIP Token has a total market cap of $16.65 million and $20,121.00 worth of Etherisc DIP Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Etherisc DIP Token Profile

DIP is a coin. It launched on May 31st, 2018. Etherisc DIP Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,359,577 coins. Etherisc DIP Token’s official Twitter account is @etherisc . The official website for Etherisc DIP Token is etherisc.com . Etherisc DIP Token’s official message board is blog.etherisc.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherisc is a platform for insurance products development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, it aims to create a community where is possible for the users to collectively develop insurance products. The Etherisc main objective is to disintermediate the insurance market with a P2P platform, in order to become more efficient and reduce operational costs. The DIP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Etherisc. It is the network native internal currency and necessary to receive the transaction fees (% of insurance premiums or fixed cost). Furthermore, the DIP token can be used to reward platform users to build and maintain risk transfer products. “

Buying and Selling Etherisc DIP Token

