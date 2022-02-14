EUNO Price Reaches $0.0008 on Exchanges (EUNO)

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. EUNO has a total market capitalization of $5.44 million and approximately $5,011.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EUNO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, EUNO has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $122.58 or 0.00290649 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000037 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000030 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 128.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

EUNO Coin Profile

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,455,294,419 coins and its circulating supply is 6,455,295,074 coins. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

EUNO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EUNO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

