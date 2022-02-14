EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Holdings Raised by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,601,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 332,492 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 5.51% of EverQuote worth $29,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 877,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,674,000 after acquiring an additional 23,286 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in shares of EverQuote by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 620,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,569,000 after buying an additional 119,170 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of EverQuote by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 417,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,660,000 after buying an additional 16,761 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of EverQuote by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 410,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,427,000 after buying an additional 90,093 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of EverQuote by 599.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 300,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,811,000 after buying an additional 257,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Tomas Revesz, Jr. sold 10,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $152,525.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Darryl Auguste sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $29,048.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 378,537 shares of company stock worth $5,471,110 and sold 23,836 shares worth $383,259. 45.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:EVER opened at $15.69 on Monday. EverQuote, Inc. has a one year low of $11.73 and a one year high of $54.96. The company has a market cap of $464.17 million, a P/E ratio of -30.76 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.31.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EVER shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of EverQuote from $45.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $41.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. cut their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of EverQuote from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.43.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

