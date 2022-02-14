EverRise (RISE) Price Reaches $0.0013 on Exchanges

EverRise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 14th. EverRise has a market capitalization of $82.65 million and approximately $1.47 million worth of EverRise was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EverRise coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, EverRise has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Muse (MUSE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00063760 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00061551 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION PROJECT (TIP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000779 BTC.

SugarBounce (TIP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000705 BTC.

RiseHero (RISE) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000043 BTC.

EverRise [old] (RISE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EverRise is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 24th, 2016. EverRise’s total supply is 71,618,033,988 coins and its circulating supply is 63,879,133,973 coins. EverRise’s official Twitter account is @EverRiseToken

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EverRise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EverRise should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EverRise using one of the exchanges listed above.

