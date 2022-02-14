EVRAZ (LON:EVR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $276.99

EVRAZ plc (LON:EVR) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 276.99 ($3.75) and last traded at GBX 287.70 ($3.89), with a volume of 2929924 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 444.70 ($6.01).
Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of EVRAZ in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 562.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 585.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 291.24. The company has a market capitalization of £4.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67.
About EVRAZ (LON:EVR)
EVRAZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes steel and related products in Russia, the Americas, Asia, Europe, CIS, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel; Steel, North America; Coal; and Other Operations. The company offers steel products; various coking coal blends, including hard, semi-hard, and semi-soft; and value-added products, such as infrastructure steel, rails, large diameter pipes, and tubular goods.
