Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 785,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,684 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.87% of Executive Network Partnering worth $7,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENPC. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Executive Network Partnering by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC increased its holdings in Executive Network Partnering by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 12,725 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in Executive Network Partnering in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,020,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Executive Network Partnering by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 5,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Executive Network Partnering by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 774,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,541,000 after purchasing an additional 184,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Executive Network Partnering alerts:

Executive Network Partnering stock opened at $9.84 on Monday. Executive Network Partnering Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.82.

Executive Network Partnering Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar partnering transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Executive Network Partnering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Executive Network Partnering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.