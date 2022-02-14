Exeedme Tops One Day Trading Volume of $285,643.00 (XED)

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 14th. Exeedme has a total market cap of $18.65 million and approximately $285,643.00 worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Exeedme coin can now be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000666 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Exeedme has traded 25.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002301 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001885 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00044155 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,006.16 or 0.06912891 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,510.92 or 1.00056707 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00048260 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.11 or 0.00048539 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006192 BTC.

About Exeedme

Exeedme was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,367,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Exeedme Coin Trading

