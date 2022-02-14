Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Trading Up 4.1% After Analyst Upgrade

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) rose 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $240.00 to $260.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Expedia Group traded as high as $200.97 and last traded at $200.01. Approximately 17,228 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,590,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $192.12.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $210.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.82.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 19,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.50, for a total transaction of $3,693,795.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $47,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,832 shares of company stock valued at $17,594,933 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Expedia Group in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 4,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 168 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 156 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $30.08 billion, a PE ratio of -28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $178.06 and a 200-day moving average of $166.68.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 147.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.92) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.