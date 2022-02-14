Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) Trading Down 3.7%

Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE:XPRO)’s share price was down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.86 and last traded at $14.86. Approximately 1,413 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 503,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.43.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XPRO. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Expro Group in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expro Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 1.30.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Expro Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Expro Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,405,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Expro Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $835,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Expro Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Expro Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,735,000.

Expro Group Company Profile (NYSE:XPRO)

Expro Group Holdings NV engages in the provision of integrated services across the well’s lifecycle. It offers well construction, subsea well access, well flow management, and well intervention applications. The company was founded on October 1, 2021 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

