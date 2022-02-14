extraDNA Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $8,015.00 (XDNA)

extraDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 14th. One extraDNA coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, extraDNA has traded down 26.2% against the US dollar. extraDNA has a total market capitalization of $182,853.55 and approximately $8,015.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get extraDNA alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,417.16 or 0.99885026 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00064778 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.07 or 0.00244031 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $70.28 or 0.00161693 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00013928 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.41 or 0.00297708 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005502 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001266 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000863 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001404 BTC.

About extraDNA

extraDNA (CRYPTO:XDNA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,190,020,231 coins. extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . extraDNA’s official website is xhumanity.org . The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . extraDNA’s official message board is medium.com/@xHumanity

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

extraDNA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade extraDNA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase extraDNA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for extraDNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for extraDNA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.