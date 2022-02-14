Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.160-$0.210 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $276 million-$286 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $281.13 million.

Shares of NASDAQ EXTR traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,128,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,536. Extreme Networks has a 12-month low of $7.82 and a 12-month high of $16.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.03 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 115.23% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $280.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Extreme Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Extreme Networks will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on EXTR. B. Riley increased their target price on Extreme Networks from $16.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Extreme Networks from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Extreme Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Extreme Networks from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.38.

In related news, Director Ingrid Burton sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $265,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Remi Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total transaction of $126,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 330,000 shares of company stock worth $4,691,241. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Extreme Networks by 19.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,260,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,064,000 after buying an additional 209,004 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 5.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 85,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the third quarter worth about $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

