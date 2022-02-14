F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.750-$2.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $610 million-$650 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $692.29 million.F5 Networks also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FFIV. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on F5 Networks from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on F5 Networks from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on F5 Networks from $278.00 to $270.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on F5 Networks from $234.00 to $232.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on F5 Networks from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $241.65.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV traded down $2.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $193.80. The company had a trading volume of 624,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,122. The stock has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.12. F5 Networks has a one year low of $174.34 and a one year high of $249.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.11. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $687.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. F5 Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that F5 Networks will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,628 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total value of $324,281.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 1,892 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.39, for a total value of $430,221.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,893 shares of company stock worth $3,077,590 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.