Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.480-$1.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $560 million-$580 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $553.39 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fabrinet presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $109.71.

Shares of NYSE FN traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $100.31. 1,759 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,662. Fabrinet has a 1 year low of $77.30 and a 1 year high of $126.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.04. Fabrinet had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 15.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 900 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total transaction of $104,094.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fabrinet by 101.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 150,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,886,000 after buying an additional 76,035 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 288.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,298,000 after purchasing an additional 62,074 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

