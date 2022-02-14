Faceter (FACE) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1,695.00

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded 57.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One Faceter coin can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Faceter has traded up 37.7% against the US dollar. Faceter has a total market cap of $597,098.87 and $1,695.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002301 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003928 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002301 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00037437 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.76 or 0.00105282 BTC.

About Faceter

Faceter is a coin. Faceter’s total supply is 936,154,235 coins and its circulating supply is 468,136,184 coins. Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Faceter’s official website is tokensale.faceter.io . The official message board for Faceter is medium.com/faceter

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers. FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants. “

Buying and Selling Faceter

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Faceter should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Faceter using one of the exchanges listed above.

