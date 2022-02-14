Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $14.120-$14.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $14.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.35 billion-$1.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.38 billion.

FICO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Fair Isaac to a buy rating and set a $522.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $464.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $547.29.

Shares of FICO stock traded down $3.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $512.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,248. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.99 and a beta of 1.18. Fair Isaac has a one year low of $342.89 and a one year high of $553.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $444.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $429.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.34. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 403.65% and a net margin of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $322.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.23, for a total transaction of $2,718,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.20, for a total value of $220,992.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,050 shares of company stock valued at $5,482,453. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fair Isaac stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 43.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,450 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 41,850 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.48% of Fair Isaac worth $69,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

